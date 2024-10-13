Malaysia set to capture world’s attention with ASEAN 2025 chairmanship - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: As the chair of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia is set to capture the world’s attention by the end of this year and into next year, thereby unlocking significant economic opportunities for the entire nation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He highlighted that many international conferences will be held in Malaysia starting from the end of this year, involving delegations from various countries, which will further stimulate the national economy.

He added that Malaysia is set to host many major ASEAN meetings with nations such as the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

One such major event is the first-ever ASEAN-GCC+China Summit, involving ASEAN countries, six Gulf nations (Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) and China, set to be held in May next year.

“This will undoubtedly bring global attention and focus to Malaysia, and I ask for full cooperation from all parties,“ he said before officiating the Annual General Meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, reaffirmed Malaysia’s stance as an independent nation, free to establish trade relations with all countries except Israel, emphasising that no country can command Malaysia to take sides.

“That is our position because Malaysia seeks progress and aims to maintain friendly relations with all nations, but we are independent.

“As a sovereign and free nation, we have decided to trade with all nations, and no country can command us,” he said.

Anwar, who had recently returned from leading Malaysia’s delegation to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, added that Malaysia’s achievements are the result of a united multi-ethnic nation and its strong, stable government.