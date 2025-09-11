Malaysia showcases railway manufacturing and MRO strength at ARCEOs 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s railway manufacturing and maintenance capabilities took centre stage at the ASEAN Railways Chief Executive Officers’ Conference (ARCEOs) 2025 as regional delegates visited SMH Rail in Klang and M Rail Technics in Seremban.

The five-day conference brought together ASEAN railway leaders to explore innovative strategies and solutions to shared business, technical and operational challenges.

KTMB chief operating officer and ARCEOs 2025 vice chairman Afzar Zakariya said the Klang visit was particularly significant as SMH Rail serves as an official strategic partner of the conference.

“The selection of SMH Rail as a visit location highlights that Malaysia has a local company capable of producing its own locomotives and wagons,“ he told reporters during the visit.

Delegates witnessed first-hand SMH Rail’s rolling stock manufacturing as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities during the showcase.

Afzar noted that the visit clearly embodied the spirit of ARCEOs 2025’s theme “Driving Innovation, Connecting Borders” through local innovation and expertise.

Following the Klang programme, ASEAN railway CEOs and their delegations proceeded to Railtec in Seremban, another official strategic partner of ARCEOs 2025.

KTMB acting group chief executive officer and ARCEOs 2025 chairman Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said the selection of Railtec underscored the strength and pride of the national railway industry.

“Malaysia has local enterprises capable of providing the highest Level 4 MRO services in railway maintenance,“ he stated.

Ahmad Nizam added that the expertise demonstrated at Railtec reflects Malaysia’s innovation and excellence with strong potential at the ASEAN regional level.

He expressed confidence that the ASEAN delegation visit would open more opportunities to strengthen the regional railway industry and enhance Malaysia’s international reputation. – Bernama