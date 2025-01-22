KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Turkiye following casualties of the devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu, Turkiye, which claimed 76 lives and left many others injured.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a social media post tonight, expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the victims, their grieving families, and all those affected by the recent tragedy.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye as the nation observes a day of mourning for this tragedy,” he posted.

According to international reports, 52 of the deceased have been identified, the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday evening.

The fire at the hotel in Bolu province took 238 guests by surprise the previous night.

Currently, Turkiye is in its school holiday period, with the popular ski resort of Kartalkaya drawing many winter holidaymakers.