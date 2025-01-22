Your Title
Malaysia stands in solidarity with Turkiye following tragic ski resort fire - PM Anwar

BERNAMA
This photograph shows a Turkish flag lowered to half-mast during the mourning of the victims of a fire that broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel the day before, in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu, on January 22, 2025. A huge fire killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others, early on January 21, 2025, as it ripped through a hotel at a popular ski resort in northern Turkey that was packed with people enjoying the winter holidays, including families. - Adem ALTAN / AFPThis photograph shows a Turkish flag lowered to half-mast during the mourning of the victims of a fire that broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel the day before, in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu, on January 22, 2025. A huge fire killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others, early on January 21, 2025, as it ripped through a hotel at a popular ski resort in northern Turkey that was packed with people enjoying the winter holidays, including families. - Adem ALTAN / AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Turkiye following casualties of the devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu, Turkiye, which claimed 76 lives and left many others injured.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a social media post tonight, expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the victims, their grieving families, and all those affected by the recent tragedy.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye as the nation observes a day of mourning for this tragedy,” he posted.

According to international reports, 52 of the deceased have been identified, the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday evening.

The fire at the hotel in Bolu province took 238 guests by surprise the previous night.

Currently, Turkiye is in its school holiday period, with the popular ski resort of Kartalkaya drawing many winter holidaymakers.