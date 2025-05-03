KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is working to establish cooperation with like-minded countries and stakeholders to address critical needs in Gaza, particularly in medicine, education, and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of basic infrastructure.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to rebuilding Gaza and strongly opposed any proposal for the forced resettlement of Palestinians.

He also said that Malaysia will co-chair the 4th Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), alongside Japan, to be held in Malaysia.

“CEAPAD focuses on capacity building and technical cooperation to empower the Palestinian people, coordinate development assistance, and share expertise in governance, education, health, and infrastructure.

“The collaboration between Malaysia and Japan through CEAPAD is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen international solidarity with Palestine,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

Mohamad said this in his reply to a question from Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz regarding the key mechanisms the government has implemented to support Gaza’s reconstruction, as well as its strategic cooperation with international partners to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and effectively.

He added that Malaysia’s primary focus is on the immediate restoration of essential services and critical infrastructure, enabling the Palestinian people to rebuild their lives with long-term resilience and stability.

“However, Malaysia must also consider the ongoing uncertainties in Gaza, particularly the proposed forced resettlement of Palestinians from their homeland,” he said.