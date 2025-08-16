Malaysia strengthens regional ties for agriculture and dairy growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s strong regional partnerships, particularly within ASEAN, create vast opportunities in agriculture and dairy industries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that trust from regional partners plays a key role in sector growth.

He highlighted the private sector’s readiness, local entrepreneurs’ resilience, and modern tech like AI as driving forces behind progress.

These advancements enhance productivity, strengthen dairy supply chains, and foster agricultural innovation.

“Today, I joined the local community in Pondok Tanjung for the MADANI Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival, uniting stakeholders to propel the dairy industry,” Anwar shared.

He reiterated Malaysia’s advantage as a resource-rich nation with strong ASEAN ties in a Facebook post.

Under the MADANI Economy framework, the government, NCIA, and private sector will expand economic opportunities and job creation.

Anwar also announced an immediate RM1 million allocation for infrastructure upgrades in Larut, Matang, and Selama districts.

Earlier, he launched the MADANI Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival at Perak Farm Fresh Dairy Complex, focusing on modern agriculture and economic growth. - Bernama