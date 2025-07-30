Malaysia tables Anti-Dumping Bill 2025 to protect local industries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The proposed amendments seek to enhance Malaysia’s legal framework against unfair trade practices while aligning with World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed that the second reading will follow during the current parliamentary session.

The Bill, consisting of 21 clauses, amends the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 (Act 504) to improve enforcement and address evolving global trade challenges.

Key amendments include Clause 3, which adjusts the investigation period to comply with WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. Clause 4 allows the government to suspend investigations if exporting members agree to price adjustments or subsidy reductions.

Clause 5 limits countervailing duties to five years, while Clause 10 permits suspension of probes if exporters adjust prices or halt dumping practices.

Clause 11 similarly caps anti-dumping duties at five years.

The last amendment to Act 504 was in 1999, making this update crucial for Malaysia’s trade competitiveness. - Bernama