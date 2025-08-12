Malaysia Techlympics draws 1.4 million annual participants since 2022

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysia Techlympics programme has consistently attracted nearly 1.4 million participants each year since its inception in 2022.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal revealed participation figures of 1.03 million in 2022, 1.82 million in 2023 and 1.31 million so far in 2024.

The hybrid format combining physical and online events since June has expanded accessibility across the country.

Mohamad Yusof said this approach supports broader community involvement in advancing Malaysia’s science, technology and innovation goals.

He spoke during the East Coast Zone Malaysia Techlympics 2025 launch at Terengganu Science and Creativity Centre.

The programme aligns with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Action Plan 2021-2030’s emphasis on inclusive STI awareness.

Malaysia Techlympics competitions cover emerging technologies like AI, IoT, drones, coding and robotics for participants aged seven to 30.

The ongoing East Coast Zone event has drawn over 2,000 participants from 120 schools across Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

Mohamad Yusof highlighted the programme’s rural outreach ensuring STEM education access for underserved communities.

More than 1,500 students and 1,000 teachers from East Coast states have participated in training sessions, including virtual and physical Training of Trainers programmes.

The initiative demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to developing future-ready talent through inclusive technology education. – Bernama