PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to strengthen their economic collaborations, encompassing the rubber, tourism, halal and digital industries, the energy grid and gas supply, as well as in border management.

In a joint statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Paetongtarn Shinawatra encouraged relevant authorities of both countries to explore deeper cooperation through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Digital Economy Promotion Agency of Thailand and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation signed in 2023.

According to the statement, this is to create a conducive environment that attracts angel investors to support potential technology companies in both countries.

The two Prime Ministers also welcomed further discussion by officials from both countries on the ‘Six Countries, One Destination’ scheme proposed by Thailand.

“On a similar note, both countries agreed to explore potential joint campaigns to co-promote Visit Malaysia 2026 and Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025 initiatives, expressing support for each other’s tourism campaign,“ it said.

Both leaders have also agreed to develop a greater complementarity of the industry in both countries, in cognisant of the fact that the global Halal economy may reach US$5 trillion by 2030.

“This includes the continuation of joint export promotional activities on Halal goods and services; the exchanges of best practices and business know-how; research and development of Halal products as well as more active collaboration involving Malaysian and Thai public and private sectors.

“Malaysia is open to supporting Thai officials in developing a local Halal ecosystem by offering courses under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme. This initiative would provide an opportunity for Thailand to gain insights into Halal standards and practices while helping to strengthen its Halal sector,“ the statement said.

Both leaders also commended the progress in cross-border infrastructure development projects that aim to promote connectivity between both countries, and called on the relevant agencies from both Malaysia and Thailand to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

“Both sides acknowledged the importance of the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao checkpoints as the busiest and largest economic, tourism and transport gateway between Malaysia and Thailand.

“As such, the Prime Ministers called on the relevant agencies to accelerate the construction progress of the road linking the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam and the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex according to each country’s respective timeline so that the cross-border flow of goods and passengers can be further enhanced.”

The Prime Ministers also encouraged authorities to expedite the possible cooperation to link the Special Border Economic Zones (SBEZs) between Malaysia and Thailand, particularly the Bukit Kayu Hitam SBEZ in Kedah; the Chuping Valley Industrial Area in Perlis; the Pasir Mas Halal Park in Kelantan; and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Southern Industrial Estate in Songkhla and the SEZ in Narathiwat.

“The two Prime Ministers are pleased with the ongoing cooperation through the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA), which continues to guarantee a healthy supply of gas sales to Malaysia and Thailand and provide a positive impact on livelihoods through job opportunities and spurring the local economy.

“Thailand also expressed its appreciation to Malaysia for the support during the gas supply shortage in 2023, which helped to ensure Thailand’s energy security,“ said the statement.

In addition, both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their support of the existing energy cooperation and initiatives, which are central to the shared vision of a more integrated, sustainable and secure energy future for the region, including under the ASEAN Power Grid Initiative.

To promote greater linkages as well as increase cross-border flows of goods and passengers between Malaysia and Thailand, as well as the overall region, the Prime Ministers have entrusted relevant agencies to accelerate the progress on the proposed integrated double-track rail link between Ipoh-Padang Besar and Padang Besar-Hat Yai, and the high-speed rail alignment in both countries.

“Both Prime Ministers concurred that the facilitation of road- and rail-based movement of goods and passengers is paramount to the increasing of bilateral trade volume between Malaysia and Thailand as well as achieving ASEAN regional integration.

“In this regard, they urged the relevant agencies on both sides to expedite the negotiations on the MOUs on the cross-border transportation of goods and passengers,“ the statement said.

Concurrently, both sides agreed to facilitate permit requirements for plant-based goods transiting through Thailand via the ASEAN Express freight train service between Malaysia and China.