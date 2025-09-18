Malaysia to build smart cities based on MADANI principles says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is advancing smart city development grounded in MADANI principles as digital transformation and artificial intelligence become reality.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that efforts to develop Kota MADANI and Smart City Kuala Lumpur reflect his commitment to national competitiveness.

He emphasised that these initiatives will promote economic innovation alongside social justice and environmental sustainability.

“A smart city guided by MADANI principles provides a platform to empower citizens and broaden access to opportunities,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar noted that truly smart cities must extend beyond technology to become inclusive, sustainable, and culturally rich living spaces.

He referenced Ibnu Khaldun’s urban theory that cities serve as the heart of civilisation in his book Muqaddimah.

The Prime Minister also recalled American writer Mark Twain’s caution against cities becoming culturally barren concrete jungles.

Malaysia must build technologically advanced cities that remain firmly grounded in national identity and cultural heritage.

These developments will ensure all citizens can enjoy the benefits of technological progress according to MADANI values. – Bernama