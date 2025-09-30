Malaysia to launch Nationhood Fellows programme for nation-building

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to introduce a Felo Kenegaraan or Nationhood Fellows programme to unite prominent figures and experts as strategic partners in shaping the country’s nation-building agenda.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this initiative following the Dewan Kenegaraan Board of Governance Meeting at Perdana Putra.

He expressed hope that this programme would strengthen national training efforts and empower nation-building aligned with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

The Nationhood Fellows programme will bring together distinguished individuals from diverse backgrounds including academia, professional sectors, youth, community leadership, and arts and culture.

These fellows will serve as thinkers and drivers of nationhood ideas while acting as strategic government partners in crafting a comprehensive nation-building agenda.

Anwar shared these details through his official Facebook post after chairing the governance meeting. – Bernama