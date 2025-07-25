Malaysia to receive ANKA MALE-UAS drones by March 2026

ISTANBUL: Malaysia is set to receive the Turkish-developed ANKA Medium Altitude Long Endurance-Unmanned Aerial System (MALE-UAS) by March 2026, according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. The drones, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), are undergoing radar system integration and radio communication installation, with components sourced from Germany.

Mohamed Khaled confirmed that Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel are currently training with the supplier to operate the ANKA drones. “When we acquire assets like this, operational training is also provided by the supplying company,“ he told reporters during his visit to Turkiye.

The Defence Ministry signed a contract with TAI in May 2023 during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) for three ANKA MALE-UAS units and related support equipment. Malaysia is expected to receive the ANKA-S variant, which can operate at altitudes of up to 30,000 feet for 24 to 30 hours and carry payloads between 250 to 350 kilogrammes.

Beyond intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles, the ANKA drones can be armed with four MAM Smart Micro Missiles, developed by Turkish defence firm ROKETSAN, for precision ground-attack missions.

Mohamed Khaled also inspected the construction of three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) by Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik (STM) during his visit to the 2025 International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF). Future defence acquisitions will be determined under the 13th Malaysia Plan, set to be tabled on July 31. - Bernama