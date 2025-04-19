Malaysia to return giant pandas Fu Wa, Feng Yi to China next month

PUTRAJAYA: The giant panda pair, Fu Wa and Feng Yi, currently housed at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre (GPCC) in Zoo Negara, will be sent back to China next month.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) announced in a statement today that the repatriation follows a new agreement between Malaysia and China, allowing Malaysia to host a new pair of giant pandas for a period of ten years, starting this year until 2035.

The agreement was signed during the three-day state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia from April 16.

“As part of the preparations, Fu Wa and Feng Yi began their quarantine on April 18 at the GPCC to ensure they are in optimal health, comply with international permit requirements, and undergo crate training to familiarise themselves with the journey from Malaysia to China,“ the statement said.

During the quarantine period, visitors will no longer be able to view Fu Wa and Feng Yi up close but will still have the opportunity to see them from the GPCC’s learning centre at designated times.

Previously, three offspring born to Fu Wa and Feng Yi – Nuan Nuan, Yi Yi, and Sheng Yi – were repatriated to China on 14 November 2017 and 29 August 2023, respectively.

To commemorate Fu Wa and Feng Yi’s presence in Malaysia since their arrival on 21 May 2014, Zoo Negara has planned a variety of programmes throughout the quarantine period.

These include a Farewell Message Board, sessions with panda keepers, documentary screenings, as well as writing and drawing competitions.

Visitors may obtain further information on these programmes through Zoo Negara’s official website and social media platforms.

Zoo Negara will also take the opportunity to upgrade facilities and exhibits at the GPCC in preparation for the arrival of the new panda pair, expected in August, the ministry said.

“The Giant Panda cooperation is a symbol of the strong friendship between Malaysia and China in promoting conservation diplomacy.

“It also reflects the values of Malaysia MADANI – sustainability, compassion and cooperation – in striving for a more prosperous and environmentally responsible future,” said NRES.

The Malaysian public is encouraged to visit Zoo Negara to show their appreciation for Fu Wa and Feng Yi and to participate in the planned farewell activities.