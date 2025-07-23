Malaysia to sign UN cybercrime convention in October 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in the process of joining the Budapest Convention and will also sign the United Nations (UN) Convention on Cybercrime to reinforce international collaboration strategies in combating cybercrime, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that through this convention, the country will be able to strengthen cooperation in investigations, the exchange of digital evidence, extradition of cybercriminals, as well as information and intelligence sharing with international police agencies such as Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Assuming there are no problems, we will sign (the UN convention) in October in Vietnam,” he said during Question Time.

Saifuddin said this in reply to Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar), who wanted to know the number of cybercrime cases reported throughout 2024 and the ministry’s efforts to enhance digital security for the public. - Bernama

-- More to follow