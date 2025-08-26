Malaysia to trial APSS, RTS link operational by 2027

SEPANG: Malaysia will begin trial runs of the Advanced Passenger Screening System (APSS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before the end of this year, while also preparing for the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to be operational in January 2027.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) said the APSS is being developed to comply with international aviation security standards, allowing authorities to pre-screen passenger information before travellers board their flights.

“After the 9/11 tragedy, the United Nations Security Council required countries to adopt advance passenger information systems.

“The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has come several times to ensure Malaysia’s compliance,” he said at a press conference after launching Benteng Persada at KLIA, here, today.

He explained that procurement has been completed, a vendor has been appointed, and development work is in progress.

“By September or October this year, we will begin dry runs with 10 airlines at KLIA, out of the 56 operating here,” he said.

On the RTS Link, Saifuddin said Malaysia and Singapore had agreed to establish co-located CIQ stations at Bukit Chagar and Woodlands North.

AKPS will act as the sole frontline agency at both checkpoints once operations begin in January 2027.

“The Home Ministry and AKPS are detailing operational needs, including SOPs, staffing, Autogates, scanners, and legal aspects.

“A new law will be tabled in Parliament by February next year to support the co-located arrangement.

“Otherwise, we would need to amend 37 different Acts, which is impractical,” he said.

He added that a dry run will be conducted at the end of 2026, before full operations begin in January 2027.