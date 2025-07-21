Malaysia to upgrade pondok education with TVET and AI skills

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Finance has been directed to improve pondok education by upgrading facilities and refining the curriculum to meet contemporary demands.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need to balance religious studies with modern skills.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, assured that traditional religious teachings will remain unchanged.

However, the syllabus will now include Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We will not interfere with the existing syllabus of pondok institutions, but we will incorporate new components such as TVET and AI. It is not about changing the system, but to complement and enhance it with elements that reflect current demands,“ he said during a meeting with Prime Minister’s Department staff.

The move aims to ensure students gain both religious knowledge and practical skills for today’s job market.

The government seeks to modernize pondok education without compromising its core values. - Bernama