Malaysia, UAE to bolster cooperation in strategic fields

ABU DHABI: Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to enhance strategic cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and investment, defence, renewable energy (RE) and nuclear, tourism, sustainability and artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was the outcome of his bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Jan 14 and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai on Jan 13.

He said his visit to the UAE this time also saw the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and market cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ASEAN member states.

“The first free trade agreement (FTA) with the GCC country targets an increase in the country’s exports to the UAE to US$13.5 billion by 2032,” he told Malaysian journalists at a press conference at the end of his visit to the UAE here, Tuesday.

He said during his three-day working visit to the UAE since Sunday, there was also a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the AI ​​Initiative to strengthen the capabilities of the country’s security ecosystem.