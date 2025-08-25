Malaysia updates atomic energy law after 41 years for nuclear readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament has approved amendments to the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 after forty-one years without changes.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang stated the updates aim to strengthen and modernise enforcement for safety, security and usage control.

He explained that Malaysia must prepare for potential nuclear energy use for electricity generation after 2030 rather than waiting for a decision.

Chang emphasised that the bill focuses on strengthening the legal framework according to international standards rather than setting nuclear policy.

The updated legislation provides domestic legal provisions for signing international instruments related to atomic energy.

Malaysia has yet to sign five international instruments and requires ratification for two others as part of nuclear preparation.

The bill establishes an Atomic Energy Advisory Council to provide expert guidance on nuclear matters.

A new Section 41D introduces offences and penalties for malicious activities involving radioactive or nuclear materials.

This section specifically addresses intent to cause death, serious injury or significant property and environmental damage.

The Dewan Rakyat will continue its parliamentary session tomorrow following this legislative update. – Bernama