PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 916,821 Indian national visitors during the one-year visa exemption from Dec 1, 2023, to Dec 1, 2024, disclosed Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

In its statement today, the Immigration Department welcomed the government’s decision to extend the visa exemption for Indian nationals for another two years until Dec 31, 2026.

Zakaria highlighted that the 223 percent increase from the previous year’s figure has significantly boosted the economy.

“In 2023, Malaysia recorded 283,885 visitors from India. These tourist arrivals not only generate revenue but also create job opportunities for the local community,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported the government’s decision to extend the visa exemption, in line with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

To support the extended visa exemption, Zakaria stated that the department would strengthen the monitoring and enforcement measures first introduced during the initial phase of the visa exemption programme for Indian nationals in 2023.

He said the control and enforcement measures include special monitoring teams for the movement of Chinese and Indian visitors, surveillance in areas frequented by foreign nationals, strict procedures for entry rejection notices, and compliance with the completion of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card.

“The entry process still includes security checks, where visitors are required to present a return ticket and proof of accommodation, such as valid hotel booking,” he said.

Zakaria emphasised that the department would uphold existing security measures without compromise and remains committed to continually enhancing the smooth flow of entry and exit, which in turn supports the country’s tourism industry.