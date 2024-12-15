KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sunday expressed Malaysia’s readiness to host more international e-sports events in the future.

“As you know, M6 is here, Malaysia is the host but we’d like to also offer other organisers to choose Malaysia as the host.

“Malaysia will be the best host for any e-sports,” he said in his brief speech during the opening ceremony of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M6 World Championship finals at Axiata Arena, here Sunday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Cabinet’s Sports Development Committee chairman, encouraged Malaysian teams to come back stronger and compete once again in the MLBB World Championship next year after local team, Selangor Red Giants’ (SRG) lost to Team Liquid Indonesia (TLID) in the lower-bracket final of MLBB M6 on Saturday.

“Don’t worry... next year, SRG and other Malaysian teams will be here in the finals,“ he said.