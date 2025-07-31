Malaysian Armed Forces join diplomatic visit to Cambodia-Thailand border

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) participated in a diplomatic military delegation invited to inspect the contested Anlong Veng-Phnom An Ma (Chong An Ma) zone along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

The visit underscores Malaysia’s role in promoting regional security and transparency among ASEAN nations.

The MAF stated in a social media post that the delegation included representatives from major global powers and neighbouring countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Cambodian authorities reportedly initiated the visit to demonstrate openness amid claims of no border violations.

“Cambodia emphasised that all actions were taken to secure its territory,“ the MAF statement clarified.

The Chong An Ma zone has historically been a flashpoint, particularly during disputes over the Preah Vihear Temple.

Analysts suggest Cambodia’s move is part of an information warfare strategy to shape international perceptions.

Meanwhile, Thailand has yet to respond officially, and Malaysia has not released any findings from the visit.

In a related development, Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, will conduct official visits to Thailand and Cambodia, following a recent ceasefire brokered by Malaysia between the two nations. - Bernama