Malaysian government to support families of Gaza flotilla delegates

SEPANG: The government will assist the families of 34 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza to ensure their welfare is safeguarded.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said support would be extended to both the delegates and their families so that no difficulties are faced during the mission.

As patron of Sumud Nusantara, he also expressed admiration for the commitment shown by the Malaysian participants in delivering aid to the Palestinian people.

He stated that the government would continue to provide whatever is needed for both the mission participants and their families in Malaysia.

Anwar emphasized that he does not want their families to feel anxious or endure hardships during this period.

He confirmed that assistance will be extended to them as well as to the delegation members on the mission.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a teleconference with the 34 Malaysians at the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre at the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations Central Warehouse here. – Bernama