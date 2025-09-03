Malaysian media get 50% off AirAsia ASEAN flights with promo code

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian media practitioners holding a valid Media Accreditation Card from the Department of Information (JAPEN) must obtain a unique promotion code to redeem a 50% discount on AirAsia flight tickets.

Applicants must complete a form and submit it via email to inisiatifmedia@inform.gov.my for approval.

Successful applicants will receive their promo code within three working days after approval.

This code can be used on the AirAsia website or mobile app to book flights to any of 56 listed ASEAN destinations.

Users must enter the promo code in the designated field during payment to receive the 50% discount on the base fare.

The promotion is exclusively for Malaysian citizens with a Media Accreditation Card registered on or before June 4 and valid at the time of booking.

Only the first 12,000 redemptions will be honoured under this limited offer.

Booking remains open until December 31 this year for travel between April 1 and September 6, 2026.

Travel dates exclude public holidays and school breaks to ensure smooth redemption.

Changes to date or destination after booking must comply with AirAsia’s terms and conditions and may incur extra charges.

The promo code applies solely to the base fare for one ticket per cardholder and excludes add-ons like baggage, meals, or taxes.

JAPEN emphasised that the 50% discount is strictly non-transferable and only valid for the accredited cardholder.

Media practitioners can contact JAPEN officers at 03-8911 7381 or 03-8911 7382 for further assistance.

They can also verify or update their media card status online via emedia.penerangan.gov.my.

This initiative results from a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and AirAsia.

It was announced during National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 on June 14 in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. – Bernama