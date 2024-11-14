Malaysian Netflix subscribers face immediate price hikes

PETALING JAYA: Netflix has raised its subscription rates for Malaysian users, with the new prices taking effect immediately.

According to tech news portal SoyaCincau, the price hikes apply across Netflix’s Basic, Standard, Premium, and Mobile plans.

The Basic plan now costs RM29.90 per month, up from RM28.

The Standard plan sees an increase from RM45 to RM49.90 while its Premium plan records the biggest hike from RM55 to RM62.90.

The Mobile plan, which was previously RM17 a month, is now priced at RM18.90.

Additionally, customers sharing their Standard or Premium plans outside their household will be charged RM13 per month for each extra user, the only charge which was not raised.

This fee will be billed to the primary account holder.

The price adjustments are also expected to impact Netflix’s add-on packages with local telcos and pay TV providers.

Astro has confirmed that its prices will go up as well, though existing subscribers who access Netflix as part of their bundles will not face the increase until March 1, 2025, SoyaCincau reported.