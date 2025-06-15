KUALA LUMPUR: The Lincoln Suites, a hospitality property in Central London owned by Malaysian company Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O), has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it among the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide for the third consecutive year.

E&O executive chairman Datuk Seri Tee Eng Ho said the accolade reflects consistently strong guest satisfaction, as measured through verified reviews, ratings, and saves on the world’s largest travel platform over a 12-month period.

“We are proud that E&O’s distinct brand of refined living, shaped by our heritage and vision as a Malaysian company, continues to earn international recognition.

“The Lincoln Suites’ success reflects our ability to compete on a global stage while staying true to the values that define E&O,” he said in a statement today.

Located along Kingsway in London’s historic Midtown district, The Lincoln Suites is housed within a meticulously restored Edwardian building, offering contemporary, self-contained suites for urban travellers seeking comfort, flexibility, and location.

Comprising 54 elegantly appointed studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, The Lincoln Suites offers guests the convenience of home with the polish of a boutique hotel.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the highest-rated properties around the world, based on millions of genuine traveller reviews across key metrics including service, cleanliness, location and overall value.