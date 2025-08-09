Malaysian tourists set on fire in Bangkok attack, suspect arrested

BANGKOK: Two Malaysian tourists were critically injured after being set on fire by an unemployed man on Ratchadamri Road.

The attack occurred around 10pm on Thursday when the suspect poured thinner on the victims from behind.

The victims, Ong, 26, and Gan, 27, were seated near a shopping centre at the time of the incident.

Malaysian Embassy official Bong Yik Jui confirmed he had visited the victims, who remain in critical but stable condition.

Ong is currently in the ICU at Police General Hospital with second-degree burns across his upper body.

Gan suffered 36 per cent second-degree burns but is conscious and stable at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

The embassy has contacted the families of both victims to inform them about the incident.

Lumpini Police Station Superintendent Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man from Sa Kaeo province.

The suspect allegedly attacked the tourists out of frustration over being unemployed.

He attempted to flee but was caught by members of the public nearby.

Police are holding the suspect in custody while investigating the motive behind the attack.

Authorities plan to take statements from the victims once their condition stabilises. - Bernama