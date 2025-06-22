PETALING JAYA: A group of Malaysian nationals evacuated from Iran is scheduled to land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this evening on Malaysia Airlines flight MH781 at 10.50pm.

The evacuees began their journey earlier today on Turkmenistan Airlines flight T5-647, traveling through Bangkok, Thailand, before their final destination in Malaysia.

The evacuation operation was orchestrated by Malaysia’s Embassy in Tehran, working in collaboration with Malaysian diplomatic missions in both Ashgabat and Bangkok to ensure safe passage for the citizens.

Earlier this week on June 19 (Thursday), the Foreign Ministry outlined the evacuation route, which required overland travel from northeastern Tehran toward the border with Turkmenistan, followed by transit through Ashgabat, the Turkmen capital.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced yesterday the temporary suspension of operations at Malaysia’s embassy in Iran, with all diplomatic personnel ordered to return home without delay.

Mohamad noted that numerous other nations have implemented similar measures, closing their diplomatic missions in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East related to the Israel-Iran conflict.

The evacuation comes as the United States declared its involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict today, announcing military strikes against three Iranian nuclear installations, including the Fordow underground uranium enrichment complex.

The conflict, now in its second week, was initiated by Israel through what it termed “preemptive” air attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, missile installations, and military headquarters. Iran has since responded with retaliatory actions against Israel.