Malaysians gather at Dataran Merdeka for solidarity with Gaza event

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to attend the “Himpunan and Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” at Dataran Merdeka tomorrow, with attendees encouraged to dress in white, in a show of Malaysia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian struggle and peace in Gaza.

The event, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 participants from all over the country, will be graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will give a talk and open the event.

Also expected to be present are the event director, Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, who is also Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council (MAPIM) Chief Executive Officer and Cinta Gaza Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, who is also director of the Sumud Nusantara Convoy.

The programme will feature various spiritual activities, including congregational prayer, recitation of the Qunut Nazilah, a special qasidah performance and the symbolic flag-off of the Sumud Nusantara delegation for the Gaza Flotilla.

Jointly organised by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia, the event is held under the patronage of the Prime Minister, who is also the Patron of Sumud Nusantara.

It is supported by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Naim Mokhtar and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The gathering is the highlight of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, which runs from yesterday until tomorrow.

Among the attractions at the carnival are the VR Gaza Time Tunnel, a humanitarian innovation by MAPIM, a hot air balloon show, Havoc Food Festival, exhibitions by various agencies, the launch of the Encyclopedia of Malaysian Projects in Gaza (Gaza 101), Kids World Hall and a film screening on the Palestinian struggle.

More than 1,000 vehicles from all over the country and eight foreign countries are expected to participate in a solidarity land convoy carrying the Palestinian flag to Dataran Merdeka, symbolising unity in support of Palestine.

Public facilities, including suraus, will be available.

However, attendees are advised to bring mats, prayer rugs and umbrellas and are encouraged to use public transport for their convenience and to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the event. – Bernama