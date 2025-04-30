SEPANG: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu departed Malaysia today, marking the end of his four-day official visit to the country.

The Maldivian Airlines aircraft carrying Muizzu and his delegation took off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8 am.

The First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) mounted a guard of honour for the president in a send-off ceremony at the Bunga Raya Complex at 7.45 am.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who served as the Minister-in-attendance for the visit, was present to bid farewell to the Maldivian delegation.

Muizzu arrived on Sunday for his visit, which was made at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This marks his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office in November 2023.

During the visit, Muizzu witnessed the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two Exchange of Notes (EoNs) across various sectors, including tourism, health, and sports, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

At a joint press conference, Muizzu and Anwar announced that Malaysia and the Maldives had agreed to deepen cooperation by leveraging the upcoming “Visit Malaysia 2026” campaign and exploring opportunities to increase tourist flows between both countries. This includes initiatives in Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Halal Tourism.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting the unity of the Ummah (Muslim community) and upholding the core principles of Islam. They stressed that global issues, including the longstanding Palestinian conflict, should be resolved through peaceful means with full respect for international law and United Nations resolutions.

On Tuesday, Muizzu was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Islamic Leadership and MADANI Development by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), in recognition of his contributions to leadership and nation-building.

The honorary degree was presented by Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the university’s Constitutional Head, during a special convocation at the Gombak campus.

The visit is expected to further enhance bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, youth, and sports.

Maldives is Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries with a total trade value of RM862.7 million (US$189 million) in 2024, up from RM827.3 million (US$180.9 million) in 2023.