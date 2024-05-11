PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (Presma) will ban cigarette sales at all registered member premises next year as part of its smoke-free 2025 commitment.

Harian Metro reported that Presma president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan made the announcement during the association’s general meeting, stating the move supports the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) push to ban smoking in restaurants.

“Presma is committed to fully cooperating with the Ministry of Health by discontinuing cigarette sales across all member establishments.

“This step will also help raise awareness about the importance of smoke-free environments in dining spaces. I urge all Presma members to take this responsibility seriously,“ he was quoted as saying.

He said that currently, 50% of Presma restaurant owners do not sell cigarettes.

“There are many other benefits in terms of health and cleanliness when we stop cigarette sales. So, we are ready to begin,“ he added.

The association also discussed food premises hygiene during the meeting.

“We guide our members on how to apply for Halal certification from Jakim.

“We also encourage premises to obtain the Ministry of Health’s Bersih dan Selamat (BeSS) certification,“ Jawahar said.

Regarding concerns over foreign worker salary increases and Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, he said the government needs to reconsider the minimum wage increase for the food and beverage industry, given that many employers already provide daily meals and housing for foreign workers.