PETALING JAYA: Police are looking for an individual involved in the assault of a man with a machete at a shopping mall in Seremban on Monday (April 14) night.

Seremban district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hatta Che Din said the victim noticed a group of men running up an escalator, with one of them armed with a machete, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The assailant struck the victim several times before fleeing the scene with the help of a friend.

According to Hatta, the police believe revenge was a motive behind the attack and the case has “elements of gangsterism”, as quoted.

The victim sustained injuries on his back, right leg and both arms. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The offense carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, caning, or any two of these punishments if found guilty.

Viral videos of the incident circulated all over social media, showing a man wielding the machete attacking the victim, who fell on the ground of a mobile phone shop in the shopping mall.

The attacker was also accompanied by another man.