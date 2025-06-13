KUALA LUMPUR: An online health food seller pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of posting offensive content regarding the authorities’ investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) via his YouTube channel last year.

Norizan Yahaya, 62, was charged with making and transmitting content deemed offensive, with intent to annoy others, via the YouTube account “Zam Yahaya Official” between 2.00 pm and 6.00 pm on September 15, 2024.

The said content was accessed at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Menara KPJ, Wangsa Maju at 8.00 pm on Sept 16 of the same year.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both upon conviction.

An additional fine of RM1,000 may be imposed for each day the offence persists after conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hannif Ahijman proposed bail at RM10,000 with one surety.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Asiah Abd Jalil, sought minimal bail on the grounds that her client is the sole breadwinner supporting an unemployed wife and does not pose a flight risk.

“My client sells health food online and earns approximately RM2,000 a month. He has five children, two of whom are at university,” she submitted.

Judge Norma Ismail granted bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed the next case mention for July 11.