PRO-NET, a subsidiary of national carmaker Proton, has marked a significant achievement with the delivery of its 1,000th unit of the e.MAS 7, the brand’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV). This milestone underscores the growing momentum of EV adoption in Malaysia and highlights Proton’s dedication to making electric mobility accessible to a wider audience.

The e.MAS 7 has seen an enthusiastic reception from Malaysian consumers, reflecting the strong trust placed in Proton’s vision for sustainable transportation. Since its official launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the e.MAS 7 has gained popularity across a broad range of customer segments, signaling increased confidence in EVs as a practical and future-ready choice.

Beyond delivering vehicles, PRO-NET has focused on creating a smooth and convenient transition to electric mobility. The appeal of the e.MAS 7 lies in its combination of affordability, practicality, and a comprehensive support ecosystem that assists owners throughout their EV journey. Key components of this ecosystem include the Live Integrated Charging Map, which provides real-time access to over 2,000 charging points across the country, as well as accessible charging infrastructure and a suite of advanced safety and connectivity features. These elements ensure that e.MAS 7 owners can embrace electric driving with confidence and ease.

Customer feedback has reinforced the strengths of the e.MAS 7. Surveys indicate that 58% of buyers consider it a value-for-money purchase, while 51% appreciate its spacious and practical design. Meanwhile, 38% of owners were attracted by its advanced safety features, which include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Additionally, 39% of customers highlighted the convenience of the Live Integrated Charging Map as a key factor influencing their purchase decision.

PRO-NET’s success with the e.MAS 7 is also reflected in strong demand and growing market share. With more than 4,500 bookings already secured and expectations to surpass 6,000 bookings in the near future, the company remains confident in the model’s continued popularity. Contributing to this momentum is the extension of the special launch power package, offering exclusive pricing for early adopters. The e.MAS 7 has now captured approximately 25% of the local EV market, establishing itself as a leading force in Malaysia’s expanding electric vehicle segment. This achievement reinforces the growing willingness of Malaysians to embrace electric mobility when supported by a well-developed ownership experience.

As more Malaysians acknowledge the importance of transitioning to EVs, not only for environmental sustainability but also for practical daily use, the e.MAS 7 continues to prove itself as an ideal match for a variety of lifestyles. With its balance of affordability, spaciousness, and advanced driving technology, the e.MAS 7 is helping accelerate the shift towards sustainable and intelligent mobility in Malaysia.