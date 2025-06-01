Man drowns in river fleeing police raid

JERTIH: A man, who jumped into a river near the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Complex in Seberang Kastam last night to escape a police raid, was found drowned this morning.

Acting Besut police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said the body of the 45-year-old man was discovered at 10.25 am, not far from where he was last seen.

“The victim, who was on a fishing boat docked by the jetty, jumped into the river upon realising the presence of a police team from the Besut District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division conducting an operation in the area at about 7.45 pm yesterday.

“Members of the public tried to help him but were unsuccessful. The search and rescue (SAR) operation commenced at 8.30 pm yesterday and resumed this morning.

“The body was found at the river bottom by scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Department. The body has been sent to the Besut Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that investigations revealed the victim had 10 previous criminal records related to narcotics.