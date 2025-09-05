Man feared drowned while bathing in river in Bota Kiri

IPOH: A man reported missing since Wednesday is feared to have drowned while bathing in a river in Sungai Baru Labu, Bota Kiri near Seri Iskandar.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed they received a call at approximately 5.46 am.

A team from the Seri Iskandar Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene located about 20 kilometres away.

Twenty-seven-year-old Muhammad Nurman Mohd Nor is believed to have failed to return home after shepherding cattle into the barn at 2 pm on Wednesday.

The victim reportedly told his father he intended to bathe in the river before his disappearance.

Only his clothes were discovered near the location, confirming his presence at the river.

Search and rescue operations commenced using a boat from the Teluk Sena Department of Irrigation and Drainage Jetty.

The search area extends to Kampung Baru Lambor Kiri, three kilometres from where the victim was last seen.

Police officers and members of the fishermen’s association are providing crucial assistance in the ongoing operation. – Bernama