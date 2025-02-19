PETALING JAYA: The man and his family who endured a terrifying 45-minute ordeal after being held at gunpoint by an individual involved in the shooting incident at a shopping mall in Setia Alam, Selangor has expressed relief after the suspect had been shot dead by the police.

According to Harian Metro, driver of the Perodua Ativa, a man in his 30s, thanked the police for resolving the case.

“I’m relieved that this case is now over. My family and I feel much safer.

“My children are still young and unaware of what happened. Alhamdulillah, everything is over,” said the man.

The suspect was gunned down by the police at a hotel in Pulau Ketam at around 3am during a joint operation by the Bukit Aman and Selangor Criminal Investigation Departments.

According to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the suspect had been hiding in the hotel for two days.

On Feb 8, the suspect, a man in his 30s, shot a shopping mall cleaner in the leg and escaped by hijacking a car.

