PETALING JAYA: A man held hostage during the Setia Alam shooting incident recently recounted the terrifying experience of him and his family being held against their will by the gunman.

A man in his 30s, not wanting to be identified, said before the incident, he was dining in one of the restaurants in the shopping mall with his wife and four children, Harian Metro reported.

Suddenly the situation escalated and a security guard told everyone on the premises to evacuate immediately. He initially did not know the actual reason.

When he and his family were on the way to the car park, they heard a loud sound and assumed it came from a vehicle hitting a bump so they did not think much of it at first.

As the hostage and his family were heading to their car, they saw the suspect heading towards them, pointing a gun in their direction and instructed the man and his family to get into the car with the suspect in the backseat.

He added that the suspect fired shots at a wall to prove he was carrying an actual gun.

“I asked him to put his gun away so my children would not get scared. The man (suspect) then ordered me to take an exit route before getting down at the side of a highway.

“He was in the car for around 45 minutes and before he left, he grabbed the memory card of the car dashcam” he was quoted as saying.

On Monday (Feb 10) night, the police identified a suspect in the shooting incident at a shopping mall in Setia Alam, reportedly saying it is a local man who has 11 criminal and drug records.