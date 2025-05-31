KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man suspected of being a drug dealer and seized 69.82 kilogrammes of ganja during a raid at a house in Taman Melawati last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said police discovered 66 compressed packages of ganja, worth RM216,457, in a Toyota Vellfire during the search of the house.

He said the 44-year-old suspect, believed had been active since November last year and has two prior records related to crime and drug offences.

“Further investigation revealed that the drugs were smuggled in from a neighbouring country through the Perlis border before being transported to the Klang Valley for distribution in the local market,” he said in a statement today.

Mat Zani said his team had also taken action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 by seizing a Ducati motorcycle belonging to the suspect, valued at approximately RM29,500, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM245,957.

“The results of the initial screening test showed that the suspect tested negative for drugs. He has been remanded for seven days until June 5 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.