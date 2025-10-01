KOTA BHARU: A 20-year-old man was killed, and three of his family members were critically injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Sungai Asap on the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai road at 10.20 am today.

Gua Musang police district chief Supt Sik Choon Foo, in a statement, said the man died at the scene, while the 36-year-old driver of the Proton Saga, also the victim’s stepfather, is in critical condition.

He said the driver’s wife (the victim’s mother), in her late 30s, and their six-year-old son also sustained serious injuries.

He said initial investigations revealed that the victim and his family were heading home from Gua Musang, adding that the driver suddenly lost control and veered off into the opposite lane.

Sik added that the Proton Saga barely missed another car, which managed to swerve to the left but collided with a lorry. The drivers of both vehicles escaped unhurt.

He said all victims were taken to Gua Musang Hospital, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving resulting in death.

Sik urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang district police headquarters at 099121222 or the investigating officer at 0124027283.