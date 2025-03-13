Man nabbed for threatening technician with parang at his home

GEORGE TOWN: A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a technician with a parang after becoming upset upon seeing a stranger in his house at Solok Sungai Ara 2, Bayan Lepas, on Tuesday.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 33-year-old man was detained after police received a report from the 21-year-old technician from a home appliance company.

“The victim had just finished servicing a water dispenser at the suspect’s house when he was suddenly confronted by the suspect, who pointed a parang at him and issued a serious threat,“ he said when contacted today.

“Fearing for his safety, the victim immediately left the location before lodging a police report. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a miscommunication between the suspect and his wife,” he added.

He added that the suspect’s wife had not informed him about the technician’s visit for servicing, leading to the suspect’s aggressive reaction upon seeing an unfamiliar individual inside his home.

Sazalee said no injuries were reported, and police are conducting further investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.