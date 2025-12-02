Man nabbed over brawl in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a man involved in a brawl at Merlin Tower, Jalan Meldrum here yesterday afternoon, which had caused an unemployed man to suffer severe slash wounds.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 43-year-old victim sustained head injuries, believed to have been slashed with a sharp weapon by the suspect, a 45-year-old ironworker.

“Further investigations revealed that the incident was suspected to have been caused by a verbal altercation between the two men, who were intoxicated at the time.

“The victim was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here with serious injuries, while the suspect was arrested at the scene. A meat cleaver was also seized,“ he said in a statement last night.

He said the suspect had eight prior records related to criminal offences and drug abuse, while the victim also had four prior records for various criminal and drug-related offences.

“The suspect was tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said, adding that the man was being remanded for seven days from today.