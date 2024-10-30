Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policemen

GEORGE TOWN: A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today, to a charge of attempted murder, for allegedly ramming his car into two policemen last week.

The accused, 31-year-old Ammar Faris Zainulkifli, entered his plea after the charge was read before Judge Juraidah Abbas.

According to the charge sheet, Ammar Faris is accused of attempting to kill Lance Corporal Mas Safiq Azizan Matzrol and Corporal Mohd Norhasmi Ab Razak, who were conducting crime prevention patrols, by ramming into them with a Honda Civic.

The incident allegedly occurred behind Gurney Plaza on Jalan Kelawai, at 4.50 pm on Oct 25.

The charge is framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Jun Keong proposed bail of RM12,000 in one surety.

In his appeal, the accused, who was unrepresented, requested minimum bail, stating that he earns only RM1,200 from his land surveying job and needs to care for his ailing mother

The court then allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety and set Nov 20 for the appointment of a lawyer and the submission of documents.

On Oct 25, Bernama reported that police apprehended a man, suspected of stealing Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) copper cables after officers fired at his car’s tyres during his attempted escape on Jalan Kelawai.

Acting Timur Laut district police chief, Supt Lee Swee Sake, reportedly said that officers had attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but he sped off, nearly hitting one of the policemen and colliding with other nearby vehicles in his attempt to flee.

In response, the policeman fired two shots, hitting the car’s front left tyre, yet the vehicle continued for 200 metres, before stopping due to a flat tyre. The suspect initially evaded police but was later found attempting to hide in a nearby shopping complex.