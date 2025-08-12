Man stabbed to death in Senawang during evening altercation

SEREMBAN: A 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest during an altercation in front of a house at Taman Seri Pagi in Senawang yesterday evening.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed the incident occurred around 6.50 pm following a disagreement between the victim and the suspect.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, causing death.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene at 7.28 pm by a medical officer from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hatta added that the 31-year-old suspect was apprehended at the scene with assistance from local residents.

Police seized a knife as evidence and are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect has been remanded until 18 August as authorities work to determine the motive behind the attack.

A 66-year-old neighbour recounted hearing the victim’s father scream before witnessing the aftermath.

“I saw the victim covered in blood. Many neighbours came out, and we helped restrain the suspect with rope to prevent his escape,“ he said. – Bernama