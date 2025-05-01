SUNGAI PETANI: A man in his 30s sustained burns on his legs and hands in a fire that engulfed 13 houses in Kampung Keda Tanjung Dawai, Bedong, earlier today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Senior Fire Superintendent I, Azhar Mohamad said they received a distress call at 7.28 am, and the first fire engine arrived at the scene at 7.53 am.

“A total of 25 firefighters from the Yan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed, assisted by teams from Guar Cempedak BBP, Sungai Petani BBP and nearby volunteer fire brigades (PBS).

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the fire involved 13 houses, and one man in his 30s sustained burns on his legs and hands,” he said in a statement.

He added that the injured victim was taken to the hospital by medics.

“The fire was brought under control at 8.12 am. A fire command post (PKB) has been activated at Tanjung Dawai,” he said.

One of the victims, Julaili Abdullah, 32, said her family lost nearly RM5,000 in savings meant for house rent and car loan payments in the fire.

She said that she was preparing her five-year-old daughter for kindergarten when the incident occurred.

“My husband, who works as a fisherman, was at home during the incident but could only save important documents, while I rushed the children to safety. All our furniture and even our savings were destroyed,” she told reporters at the scene.

Another victim, Azme Omar, 60, said this was the second time he had experienced such a tragedy, with the first incident occurring about 30 years ago at a nearby location.

“I had just finished fishing and was heading home when a villager told me my house was on fire. I could see thick smoke from my boat—it was heartbreaking.

“This time, nothing is left. Even the photographs of my late wife, who passed away two years ago, were destroyed,” he said.