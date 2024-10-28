Man who pretends to be a lawyer pleads not guilty to cheating

SEREMBAN: A 45-year-old man who pretended to be a lawyer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of cheating.

Muhammad Syafiq Stewart Abdullah made the plea before Judge Mazni Nawi.

He was charged with cheating two men by claiming to be a lawyer, with the first and third counts involving the same victim on Nov 18, 2021, while the second charge involved another victim on March 2, 2022.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Seremban Court Complex here.

The charges were framed under Section 416 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to seven years or with a fine or both, if convicted.

He was allowed bail of RM5,000 on each count with one surety and the court set Dec 9 for mention.