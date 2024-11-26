Management of low cost housing, gov’t quarters, focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues surrounding the management of low-cost housing and civil servant quarters are among the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will raise a question on the effectiveness of the Commissioner of Buildings (COB) and local authorities (PBT), particularly in addressing issues like infrastructure damage in low-cost flats.

He is expected to direct this question to the Minister of Housing and Local Government during the Minister’s Question Time, which begins at 10 am.

Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) will ask the Prime Minister if the government plans to introduce an exit policy for public housing. This policy would encourage residents, especially those staying over 10 years, to buy homes, freeing up quarters for new public servants and reducing rental pressures.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) will highlight a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report showing 12.3 per cent of teenagers aged 15–17 in Klang Valley People’s Housing Projects (PPR) face mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

She will ask the Minister of Education to state the effective actions and measures being taken to address the situation during the questions for oral answers session.

The sitting will proceed with the committee-level winding-up debate on the Supply Bill (Budget ) 2025 by the relevant ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled for 35 days, runs from Oct 14 to Dec 12.