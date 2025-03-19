Highlighting the conflict between elephants and humans, particularly in Perak, this final article in a three-part series explores the measures taken - and those planned - by Perhilitan Perak to safeguard both human communities and the majestic ‘gentle giants.’

IPOH: Perak, especially the Hulu Perak district, is well known for its wild elephant population. These animals are frequently reported to damage crops and villagers’ property, sparking concerns among local communities, particularly farmers.

Elephants, like the Malayan tiger, tapir, panther, and most other large mammal species, are fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Thus, in balancing the interests of both humans and elephants, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) adopts a delicate approach—much like pulling a strand of hair from flour, ensuring the hair remains intact while the flour is undisturbed.

ELECTRIC FENCING

In an exclusive interview with Bernama recently, Perak Perhilitan Director Yusoff Sharif said one of the measures taken by his department is the installation of electric fences in Sungai Siput and Gerik, areas frequently affected by elephant attacks.

“As of now, we have five electric fences covering a total distance of approximately 85 kilometres. These fences are installed to prevent elephants from entering villages and agricultural areas.

“Secondly, we conduct elephant deterrence operations. When we receive a complaint, we go to the field and carry out these operations, either by firing warning shots into the air or making loud noises to scare the elephants back into the forest.

“However, if the elephant refuses to return to the forest, we will proceed with a capture-and-relocation operation,“ he explained, adding that Perak Perhilitan also collaborates with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to raise public awareness about human-elephant conflicts and encourage preventive measures.

“For instance, we advise the public to install their own electric fences or create physical barriers such as trenches. In specific cases, like along the Gerik-Jeli road, we have put up warning signs about elephants in around 15 locations.

“We have also installed streetlights in collaboration with the Public Works Department (JKR) to help road users see their surroundings more clearly and drive cautiously in case animals are present,“ he said.

Additionally, Perhilitan has fitted satellite collars on elephants, particularly female leaders of herds, to monitor their movements.

“This allows us to track their movements. If an elephant is approaching farmland or a village, we can deploy a team to drive it back.

“We are also conducting socio-economic studies on human-elephant conflicts, including assessing financial losses and community responses. This is done in collaboration with several universities,“ he said.

ELEPHANT SANCTUARY

Additionally, Yusoff said a conservation centre - the Perak Elephant Sanctuary - will be established in Gerik to house “problematic” elephants or those involved in conflicts with humans.

He said in principle, the Perak government has agreed to allocate 200 acres (80.9 hectares) of land in Batu 11, along the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Gerik, for the sanctuary.

According to him, the sanctuary’s development plan consists of two main components: elephant conservation and ecotourism.

“The conservation efforts will focus on education, safety, and other related aspects, while the ecotourism component aims to utilise the surrounding areas of Royal Belum Forest and Lenggong Geopark,“ he said.

Yusoff explained that the sanctuary’s development plan will be proposed under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“We have presented this plan at Perhilitan’s headquarters, and the next step is to present it to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability before submitting it to the Ministry of Economy.

“Although it is still in the proposal stage, Perhilitan and the Perak government are committed to making this project a reality. However, the final decision rests with the federal government,“ he said.

Yusoff highlighted that the sanctuary’s establishment is expected to reduce human-elephant conflicts in Perak by 50 to 60 per cent.

“Elephants roam in search of food, but if they have sufficient food, insya-Allah, they won’t stray too far.

“Therefore, we will ensure that the sanctuary provides everything they need, including pools for bathing and, most importantly, an adequate food supply,“ he said.

He also noted that the construction of the sanctuary would indirectly enhance the state and country’s international image, showcasing Malaysia’s commitment to wildlife welfare amid ongoing development efforts.

CHALLENGES

Addressing allegations that Perhilitan has failed to act against elephant presence on the JRTB, which endangers road users, Yusoff said his department has a special unit that patrols the area to drive the animals back into the forest, especially during festive seasons.

“However, with elephant sightings spanning over 100 km of winding, hilly roads with no phone coverage, our team often faces delays in reaching the location. In most cases, we only receive reports after the incident has occurred,“ he explained.

According to him, Perhilitan has identified approximately 35 locations where elephants are likely to wander onto the highway.

“Our personnel usually scare the elephants away by banging on tins and shouting. We only use firecrackers or fire warning shots if the animals refuse to return to the forest.

“But sometimes, these animals seem to recognise our staff. Just like monkeys that quickly flee when they see our vehicles, elephants also react the same way. Perhaps they associate us with the loud noises used to drive them away, so they run off as soon as they spot us.

“For those that don’t immediately move, we usually just need to shout, and they will retreat into the forest,“ he said.

However, he advised the public not to attempt similar actions, as it could endanger their safety.

USE JRTB AT SPECIFIC TIMES

At the same time, Yusoff advised road users travelling from Gerik to Jeli, Kelantan, to plan their journeys and use the route only between 11 am and 4 pm to reduce the chances of encountering elephants.

“From 11 am to 4 pm, elephants are usually not around. They tend to be on the road in the early morning, early evening, and at night. So, for those concerned about encountering these animals, it’s best to travel during this time frame,“ he said.

He explained that elephants are less active during this period and usually rest in shaded areas.

“This means the elephants are usually in the forest—wallowing, resting, or sleeping—so they won’t be near the roadside during this time,“ he said, adding that they are often drawn to the road due to the abundance of grass.

“There is plenty of grass along the roadside, so they come to feed on it,“ he added.

DO NOT FEED THE ELEPHANTS

Yusoff explained that animals often respond to their environment or stress factors, which is why humans are discouraged from interfering too much in the lives of wild animals, as it can alter their natural behaviour.

“For example, monkeys. We always advise people not to feed them because it changes their habits. They stop foraging for food on their own and become dependent on humans, constantly begging instead.

“They no longer want to eat fruits from the forest. When they see humans, they assume there’s food,“ he said.

Similarly, Yusoff expressed concerns that elephants might also develop unnatural behaviours due to human intervention, particularly if they are fed by road users.

“We strongly advise the public, especially those travelling along the Gerik-Jeli highway, not to give or throw food to elephants. We worry that this could change their behaviour and diet.

“If they start expecting food from humans, they will linger along the road, their numbers may increase, and they might appear unpredictably,“ he said.

According to him, this issue is already evident, as some elephants have started visiting garbage dumps to search for discarded food.

“They go to waste disposal sites and eat trash. They even approach houses because they can smell salt, having become accustomed to human food that contains it.

“This is why there have been cases of elephants knocking down houses. They are actually following the scent of salt,“ he explained.

Yusoff said that wild animals naturally require mineral salts, which they usually obtain from salt licks (sira jenut) in the forest.

“We have created artificial salt licks in the forest, and the wild animals take turns visiting them to get the minerals they need.

“In Perak, we have around 10 locations where we have set up artificial salt licks to help support wildlife,“ he added.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Meanwhile, Yusoff said that efforts to conserve and protect the country’s flora and fauna, especially endangered species, require the cooperation of all citizens—not just authorities like Perhilitan and NGOs.

He highlighted the importance of public vigilance in reporting any suspicious activities, including illegal poaching, to enforcement authorities.

“I urge anyone keeping wildlife illegally to come forward and report it. Declare the animal so we can issue a licence, or if that’s not possible, surrender it to us.

“Since February last year, parts of our legislation have been amended, and the penalties are now much stricter.

“I’m concerned about this. I’ve seen many social media posts, especially on TikTok, of people with monkeys, macaques, or protected bird species—all fully protected under the law,“ he said.