MAPIM urges UN’s Uniting for Peace mechanism to stop Israel’s Gaza atrocities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation advocates using the United Nations’ Uniting for Peace mechanism to halt Israel’s ongoing brutality in Gaza.

MAPIM president Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid stated that over 80 critical infrastructures have been destroyed and thousands of lives lost since the genocide began two years ago.

He noted that all ceasefire attempts have collapsed while Israel remains protected by major powers, particularly the United States.

Muhammad Azmi emphasised that securing overwhelming UN General Assembly support could lead to decisions about sending protection forces to the region.

He declared that this approach represents the only language Israel understands since diplomacy and negotiations have proven ineffective.

The president also stressed that Israel must face comprehensive sanctions, including suspension of diplomatic relations by Islamic countries.

He insisted that reliance on condemnation statements alone remains insufficient without concrete international action.

Muhammad Azmi urged continued public pressure to ensure meaningful responses to the ongoing crisis.

He observed that Malaysia currently stands as one of the most vocal Islamic nations addressing the Palestinian issue internationally.

The president acknowledged that the Malaysian Prime Minister’s voice at global platforms often receives recognition for being principled and morally grounded.

He revealed that other nations look to Malaysia for leadership in this ongoing struggle.

Muhammad Azmi highlighted the crucial role of media and non-governmental organisations in countering pro-Israel propaganda worldwide.

He called upon Malaysians to maintain their solidarity with Palestine through persistent advocacy and support. – Bernama