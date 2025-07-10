MARA urged to create leadership module inspired by Pak Lah

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has been urged to create a special leadership module inspired by the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, known as the “Pak Lah Leadership” module.

The proposal aims to reinforce the Malay and bumiputera agenda by embedding values of knowledge, ethics, and integrity in future leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested integrating the module into MARA institutions such as Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM), Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM), Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM), and GIATMARA.

This initiative seeks to produce technically skilled bumiputera youth with strong moral character and leadership qualities.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, recommended expanding MARA’s education programmes into economic corridor regions.

This expansion would distribute development opportunities nationwide, reducing over-reliance on the Klang Valley.

He also proposed increasing MARA Mobile Training Centres in rural areas to provide technical and digital training directly to underserved communities.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang during the ‘Pemikiran Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’ symposium.

The event was attended by MARA Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, MARA Director-General Datuk Zulfikri Osman, and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Dr Sharifah Syahirah Sy Shiekh.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted the need for a special programme called “Islam Hadhari Entrepreneurs,“ promoting modern entrepreneurship guided by Islamic principles.

He encouraged academic research on Tun Abdullah’s leadership style through UPTM to preserve his legacy for future generations.

The Islam Hadhari approach, introduced by Tun Abdullah, aligns with the Malaysia MADANI concept under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both frameworks emphasise inclusive, progressive, and resilient nation-building.

The symposium, attended by over 500 participants, featured discussions on leadership, policy, and Malaysia’s development under Tun Abdullah’s tenure as the fifth prime minister. – Bernama