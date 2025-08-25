MARDI to study keladi agas weed control in Malaysian padi fields

KEPALA BATAS: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute has been asked to conduct a comprehensive study on keladi agas, a fast-spreading weed that poses a threat to padi cultivation in the country.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the study was vital to identify effective methods to curb the weed’s spread, which could otherwise hinder padi growth and affect national rice production.

“Keladi agas is commonly found in padi fields, but the problem now is its rapid spread, which disrupts padi growth,” he told reporters after officiating the declaration of the new MR 333 padi variety at Kampung Lahar Minyak here today.

“Within just two to three weeks, it can dominate the field and prevent the crop from maturing.”

“That is why I have asked MARDI to conduct this study so that we can find suitable solutions to ensure healthy padi growth.”

Mohamad said farmers nationwide were facing the problem, with Seberang Perai Utara in Penang being the worst-affected area, while early cases had also been detected in Kedah.

He added that the ministry is raising awareness among farmers on the importance of complying with standard operating procedures for pesticide use in controlling keladi agas.

“We already have SOPs for pesticide application,” he said.

“For example, spraying needs to be done during land preparation, and again 15 to 18 days after planting.”

“We urge farmers to follow these SOPs so that weed growth can be controlled.”

Apart from pesticides, the ministry is also encouraging replanting using the platform system, which can naturally help reduce weed growth.

Earlier, Mohamad launched the new MR 333 padi variety, known as Menora, to strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s padi and rice sector. – Bernama