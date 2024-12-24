KLANG: The Marine Police Force (PPM) has recorded an impressive operational success with seizures worth about RM216 million from January to Nov 30 this year.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said it involved 7,756 cases of maritime crime including smuggling such as contraband items, drugs, controlled goods, migrants, and border violations.

“This proves that PPM is an important element in policing assignments where the information generated or conveyed by the marine police has succeeded in producing various successes for the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“We hope and are confident that more successes like this will be forged in the coming year,“ he said at a press conference after the handover ceremony for the Commander of the Marine Police Force Region One, here today.

Earlier, Azmi witnessed the handover of duties to SAC Marine Police Force Commander Shamsol Kassim who replaces SAC Norzaid Muhammad Said who will retire starting tomorrow after serving for almost 39 years.

In the same development, Azmi hoped that the strength of PPM’s assets could be increased to enhance the efficiency of the security forces in curbing criminal activities due to the current rapid technological advancement that allow criminal modus operandi to be more advanced than the authorities.

“Based on the latest technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and so on, it will hinder our efforts a bit, we have limited our shortcomings so far through continuous training.

“... However, we cannot afford to continue in this situation because with a borderless world and the latest technology, we will be left behind if our technological capabilities and competencies do not move in line with the flow of technology,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi, who had just completed a working visit to Sungai Golok, Kelantan, said observations revealed that enforcement has produced a positive impact with a significant drop in the use of illegal bases for cross-border purposes.

He said the preparedness of security personnel would continue to be maintained at the highest level with several measures and operations being planned to further enhance enforcement action in the area.

“Based on observations, there is indeed a reduction where we find that unrestricted entry and exit activities no longer occur like festivals, but we remain alert and take appropriate action from time to time,“ he said.